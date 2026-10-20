Guillermo del Toro's Heartbreak Over Generations Failing Future Dreams

Mexico’s acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro made a grand appearance at the 24th Morelia Film Festival, welcomed by throngs of enthusiastic fans. His stature as a cinematic icon was palpable, drawing attention even from the most seasoned attendees.

Celebrating a Cinematic Classic

del Toro was in Morelia to unveil the much-anticipated 3D re-release of his beloved film, “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The event saw him engaging with fans and filmmakers alike, including a three-hour masterclass that had attendees clamoring for tickets, and a lively press conference that ran overtime.

A Milestone Anniversary

This marks del Toro’s third appearance at the festival, two decades after the original screening of “Pan’s Labyrinth,” which garnered multiple Oscars, and years after he presented his Academy Award-winning film “The Shape of Water” in 2018.

Honors and Acknowledgments

Before the press conference began, del Toro, a recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), was honored with the Filmoteca UNAM Medal, joining ranks with fellow filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, who was present to support his son, Jonas Cuarón, at the festival’s opening night.

Reflections on Legacy and Change

During the press conference, del Toro responded emotionally to a question about the changes he’s seen over the past 20 years since “Pan’s Labyrinth.” He expressed sadness about the current state of society, stating, “It pains me deeply to see one, two, or three generations fail the next. We’re handing down a world in ruins, morally, socially and spiritually fractured.”

The Journey of Creation

When asked if he anticipated the success of “Pan’s Labyrinth,” del Toro reflected on his creative partnerships, mentioning how they helped him navigate the film’s challenges. “We embarked on an adventure that was financially horrifying but cinematically beautiful,” he recalled, noting that the positive reception at Cannes, where the film received a standing ovation that lasted over 22 minutes, marked a pivotal moment in his career.

He emphasized the film’s significance in his artistic journey, saying, “I think ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ marked a before and after for me. In terms of creative freedom, possibilities, and everything else, I’m where I am today because of that film.”

Testimonials from Collaborators

Cinematographer Guillermo Navarro praised the film’s narrative approach, stating, “Guillermo and I share the belief that cinematic language is storytelling through images that convey emotion and narrative. ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ is the ultimate expression of that.” Navarro also shared the difficulties faced during production due to budget constraints but expressed pride in their creative risks: “Without a doubt, it’s my best film, and I hold that experience close to my heart.”

Producer Bertha Navarro, who worked with del Toro on several projects, described the significance of these collaborations: “It’s been an incredible privilege to have made those three great films with Guillermo. They changed my life.”

Ivana Baquero, the film’s young lead, reflected on her career transformation due to “Pan’s Labyrinth,” stating, “Without that film, I might not be here today. It unquestionably marked a turning point in my career.”

The Urgency of a Timeless Message

Del Toro highlighted the film’s relevance for contemporary audiences: “There’s an urgency and a fragility and ferocity that coexist in ‘Pan’s Labyrinth.’ And somehow, I think it’s an urgent moment to speak, for the film to speak to a new audience.”

Speaking Out for Social Justice

Local political issues were also addressed during the conference. Del Toro was asked what message he would convey to youth protesting in his hometown of Guadalajara over recent controversies involving contaminated water and repression. “Their voices must be heard, and I stand with them 100 percent. It’s unacceptable that this remains unresolved,” he asserted. “Speaking out, protesting, and demanding a solution are fundamental rights – anytime, anywhere.”