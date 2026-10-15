Ryan Phillippe Remembers His Unforgettable Oscars Date with Reese

In the realm of Hollywood, some relationships are marked by profound connections that endure beyond romance. Such is the case for Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who, despite their divorce, have maintained a strong co-parenting relationship. As they navigate parenthood together, Philippe recently opened up about their collaboration in raising their two children.

Co-Parenting in Harmony

Phillippe’s seven-year marriage to Witherspoon came to an end in 2006, with the actress filing for divorce in November of that year. Although their romantic relationship concluded, the pair has focused on fostering a healthy environment for their kids. In fact, the former couple reunited earlier this year to celebrate their son’s graduation from New York University, showcasing their commitment to their family.

Reflecting on Parenthood and Legacy

In an interview with E! News earlier this year, Phillippe reflected on their parenting journey, expressing gratitude for their children’s qualities. “My ex-wife and I are blessed with kids who have [an] incredible sense of self,” he stated. “They are incredibly conscientious and very academically driven—intelligent. So, they make really good choices.”

Guiding Their Children’s Careers

As the couple’s children begin to explore careers in the entertainment industry, Philippes describes himself and Witherspoon as “sounding boards” for their children. “It’s nice to offer your experience to them and to let them know what you’ve been through and to guide them that way,” he remarked. This supportive dynamic highlights how they continue to put their children first, even as they navigate their own separate lives.