Gracie Abrams Captivates with ‘Hit the Wall’ on SNL

Gracie Abrams made a striking appearance on SNL this Saturday, performing two tracks from her latest studio album, Daughter from Hell, as well as from its upcoming deluxe edition. The singer-songwriter continues to captivate audiences with her introspective lyrics and emotive delivery.

Highlights from Gracie Abrams’ Performance

Abrams, who first debuted on the show in 2024 with her album The Secret of Us, opened her set with the album’s lead track, “Hit the Wall.” This powerful song marks a significant moment in her artistic evolution and showcases her signature blend of vulnerability and strength.







Reflections on Maturity and Self-Discovery

At 27, Abrams offers a profound insight into the themes of her album, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. She describes Daughter from Hell as a reflection of her personal growth, noting that it captures the “in-between quality” of her maturation.

“The theme to me is trying to paint an accurate picture of all of these different versions of who you are in this decade when you are sort of one foot in a past life and one foot in the future,” Abrams shared, highlighting the complexities of navigating identity in her twenties.

Artistry and Emotional Depth

Gracie Abrams delves deeper into the emotional landscape of her songwriting, articulating the challenge of being both the protagonist and antagonist in her narratives. “I was really careful to try to have a better understanding of being both the protagonist and the antagonist in each song,” she explained, reflecting her commitment to authenticity in her music.

Upcoming Deluxe Edition and Tour Details

This week, Abrams announced the deluxe version of Daughter from Hell, set for release on November 20. This edition will feature five new songs, including “Here You Come, There You Go,” which she also performed during her SNL appearance.





