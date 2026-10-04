Denver Film Festival Announces Exciting 2026 Selections and Awards

The Denver Film Festival is set to illuminate the screens of Colorado’s capital city with an impressive lineup for its 49th edition, running from October 22 to November 1. Announced by Denver Film, the festival will showcase a total of 129 features, documentaries, and short films across various venues, including the Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Festival Highlights and Opening Night

This year’s festival will kick off with Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky, featuring Anthony Ippolito in the role of Sylvester Stallone, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Attendees can look forward to insights from writer Peter Gamble during a follow-up conversation. The festival will conclude on a high note with James Gray’s Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller, which will be showcased at MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater. Additionally, noteworthy centerpiece films include Danny Boyle’s Ink with Jack O’Connell, Guy Pearce, and Claire Foy, along with Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth!, featuring Pedro Pascal as a talented cellist.

Special Presentations and International Selections

The special presentations section highlights exceptional films that have garnered recognition on the festival circuit. Notable selections include: Bedford Park by Stephanie Ahn, Siân Heder’s Being Heumann, Pedro Almodóvar’s Bitter Christmas, and Jesse Eisenberg’s The Debut, among others. Among the international offerings, look for TIFF’s People’s Choice Award-winning La Bola Negra from Netflix, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s All of a Sudden, and Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, the latter of which won a Grand Prix at Cannes.

Awards and Recognitions

The festival will also honor notable figures in the film industry. Carrie Coon is set to receive the Excellence in Acting Award for her lauded performance in The Liberation, where she portrays a woman who surprises her family by embracing a cult led by Lily James. John Cho will be awarded the Outlaw Award for his role in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. Breakthrough director Liz Sargent will be recognized for Take Me Home, and Fred Hechinger will receive the Rising Star Prize following his performance in A Long Winter. Additional accolades will be presented to Benedetta Porcaroli, David Acord, and Michael Gitlin for their contributions to the industry.

Noteworthy Films and Future Initiatives

The festival’s program will feature other standout titles, including Ron Howard’s Avedon, Nanette Burstein’s Carl Sagan: We Are Made of Star Stuff, and Mike Leigh’s Tender Loving Care, among many others. Artistic Director Matthew Campbell expressed enthusiasm for this year’s lineup, stating, “It highlights the remarkable ways cinema captures human connection and resilience.” The festival is a testament to the vibrancy of Denver’s arts scene and the power of storytelling.

Community Engagement and Accessibility

Denver Film Festival embodies a commitment to community, as reaffirmed by CEO Kevin Smith, who noted the festival’s long-standing role in uniting audiences around exceptional films. Attendees can expect inclusive initiatives, such as the sliding-scale “Pay-What-You-Can” admissions for select screenings. Support for the festival comes from various sponsors and the Colorado Office of Film and Television, among others, ensuring a rich cultural experience for all.