Geordie Greep Accused of Kissing Woman While She Slept

A woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous and is identified as Laura, has come forward with allegations against musician Geordie Greep, stating that he kissed her while she was asleep. Although she clarified in an interview with Paste that Greep did not rape her, she emphasized that the incident constituted sexual assault. Laura’s statement aims to address the misinformation that emerged from flyers distributed at Greep’s recent concert in Vancouver, which inaccurately labeled him as a rapist.

Incident Details

Laura recounted her experience meeting Greep at a bar, where she described him as “unpleasant.” After a brief conversation with him, she fell asleep on a couch at a friend’s apartment. She recalled waking up to Greep kissing her, describing the kiss as more than a simple peck. “If I’d had a couple more drinks and didn’t wake up when I did, I don’t know what would have happened,” she said.

Addressing Misinformation

Laura expressed frustration over the flyers that proclaimed, “Geordie Greep A Rapist. You know what you did this morning Oct 8th.” She stated that her “voice was taken away” when the accusations were made public without her consent. “I was sexually assaulted, and [it was] more than a kiss taken the wrong way,” Laura clarified. She conveyed her concerns that misusing the term “rape” could undermine the experiences of true survivors, urging for trust in victims’ claims.

Greep’s Reaction

During the concert, Greep addressed the incident, framing it as a misunderstanding. He acknowledged making a move on someone when he “got the wrong end of the stick” and reiterated that the situation was not a case of rape. Greep has since issued a social media statement claiming he kissed Laura while he “mistakenly and stupidly” believed she was interested in him.

Support for the Allegation

Cameron Campbell, a former bandmate of Greep who was present during the incident, expressed solidarity with Laura in a statement to Paste. He stressed that “someone who’s asleep can’t consent to being kissed” and criticized Greep’s attempt to downplay the incident. Campbell decided to leave Greep’s band after learning more about the situation, stating, “I couldn’t continue working with Geordie.”

Band Members Speak Out

Greep’s bassist, Dave Strawn, also condemned the incident, saying there is “no excuse” for violating someone’s bodily autonomy. He expressed disappointment and anger over Greep’s actions. Greep has since canceled his remaining North American tour dates in light of the situation.

Conclusion and Call to Action