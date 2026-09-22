Kyle MacLachlan Reflects on Love Life with Laura Dern and Lara Flynn Boyle

Kyle MacLachlan has had a complicated relationship with his former girlfriend Laura Dern, a connection marked by both fond memories and moments of turmoil. Reflecting on their romantic history, the actor expressed regret over the way his four-year relationship with Dern ended in the late 1980s, a time when he transitioned to dating his Twin Peaks co-star, Lara Flynn Boyle.

Reminiscing on Past Choices

In a recent interview with People, MacLachlan candidly acknowledged that choosing to pursue Boyle had detrimental effects on his bond with Dern. “It was not my best moment,” he admitted, reflecting on the choices that led to the breakup.

Lara Flynn Boyle: The Attraction

MacLachlan described Boyle as “sexy and edgy, a tough girl from Chicago,” emphasizing how different she was from anyone he had previously dated. He recalled, “I was away on location [in the Pacific Northwest] and feeling, ‘This is my town, let me show you some of the cool spots.’ We fell into this relationship, and it just destroyed the relationship with Laura.” The 67-year-old actor took responsibility for his actions, stating, “I did not handle that well, especially for Laura.”

Then and Now: Healing Old Wounds

Despite the painful history, MacLachlan revealed that he and Dern have since mended their friendship. Their reconciliation was highlighted by their collaboration in the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks, marking the second time the former couple shared the screen after their initial collaboration in the 1986 film Blue Velvet.