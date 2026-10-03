‘Flesh and Fuel’ Triumphs as Zurich Film Festival's Best Film

The 22nd Zurich Film Festival witnessed a remarkable showcase of emerging talent, culminating in French director Pierre Le Gall’s emotional journey, “Flesh and Fuel,” being awarded the Golden Eye for best film. The film, which made its world premiere during Cannes’ Critics’ Week, captivated audiences with its poignant exploration of love and connection.

Flesh and Fuel: A Heartfelt Narrative

“Flesh and Fuel,” Le Gall’s feature debut, chronicles the life of Étienne, a long-distance truck driver in France. His lonely existence transforms dramatically when he encounters Bartosz, a charismatic Polish truck driver. What begins as a fleeting interaction evolves into a deep romance, overcoming cultural and geographic divides.

Starring Alexis Manenti, a César Award winner for Most Promising Actor for his role in “Les Misérables,” the film resonated with audiences and jurors alike. The jury praised its exploration of the inherent human desire for connection, stating, “At a time when isolation has become a means of protecting ourselves from the world and from one another, ‘Flesh and Fuel’ offers a compelling and deeply cinematic reflection on the fundamental human need for connection.” They commended the film’s “exquisite sensitivity,” noting how it addresses the emotional barriers people create around themselves.

A Tribute to Emerging Filmmakers

Both the narrative and documentary categories at the Zurich Film Festival focus on first, second, or third directorial works, highlighting the courage and originality in burgeoning filmmakers. In the documentary category, the Golden Eye was awarded to Pete Muller for “Bucks Harbor,” a film that explores the lives of young boys in a rugged Maine fishing village. This documentary not only won accolades at its premiere in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival but also secured the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.

The jury praised “Bucks Harbor” for its raw portrayal of fragile masculinity and its empathetic storytelling amidst the challenges posed by climate change. They remarked, “Merging the world of humans and extreme nature, ‘Bucks Harbor’ is a raw in-depth portrait of fragile masculinity in an underprivileged community in rural North America facing climate change.”

Honors and Special Recognitions

Special mentions in the narrative category went to Mads Mengel’s “The Guest” and Zou Jing’s “A Girl Unknown,” showcasing the depth of talent presented at the festival. The Audience Award was claimed by Andrina Mračnikar’s “Mila/Marija,” while Heinz Bütler’s “Ebjä! Adolf Wölfli” received the Critics Jury Award. Additionally, the Science Award honored “We Are Stardust” by Elisabeth Rasmussen, further emphasizing the festival’s commitment to diverse storytelling.

Festival Reflections and Notable Guests

Festival director Reta Guetg remarked on the importance of these young filmmakers, stating, “The winners show just how much courage and originality there is in filmmakers presenting one of their first works.” She highlighted the presence of esteemed directors like Danny Boyle, Richard Linklater, and Martin McDonagh, noting that such interactions between generations are what define the festival.