Kurosawa Kiyoshi's Bold Cannes Hit 'The Samurai and the Prisoner' Acquired by Charades

Kurosawa Kiyoshi’s latest film, “The Samurai and the Prisoner,” has made a significant impact since its world premiere in the Cannes Premiere section. The film has attracted distribution deals across multiple territories, facilitated by sales agent Charades.

Box Office Success in Japan

Distributed by Shochiku in Japan, “The Samurai and the Prisoner” has seen remarkable success at the box office, surpassing JPY 1.1 billion (approximately $7.1 million) with 800,000 admissions. This impressive performance underscores the film’s popularity in its home market.

International Distribution Deals

In addition to its domestic success, the film has secured international distribution deals through Charades. Janus Films has obtained rights for the U.S. and Canada, where it has grossed around $800,000. Other notable sales include Blue Finch Film for the U.K., I Wonder Pictures for Italy, Arthouse for France, and Adso Films for Spain. Additional agreements have been made with Film4you for Portugal, Mars Films for Turkey, and Cinemart for the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In Australia and New Zealand, Palace Entertainment holds the distribution rights.

In Asia, the film has been acquired by Studio DHL for South Korea, Sky Digi Entertainment for Taiwan, Singapore Film Society for Singapore, and Falcon for Indonesia. In the Baltics and CIS regions, Paradise MGN has secured distribution, while MCF Megacom Film has taken rights for Ex-Yugoslavia and Bulgaria. Airline rights are held by Bofrato.

A Unique Historical Narrative

“The Samurai and the Prisoner” is adapted from Yonezawa Honobu’s Naoki Prize-winning novel and is set during Japan’s tumultuous Sengoku period. The narrative follows Lord Araki Murashige, portrayed by Motoki Masahiro, a warlord who stands against the fierce Oda Nobunaga. As he defends his position within besieged walls, unsettling deaths disrupt the order of his court. In a twist of fate, he forms a precarious alliance with Kuroda Kanbei, played by Suda Masaki, a cunning strategist imprisoned in the dungeon below, who may possess the true power in their dire situation.

Critical Reception