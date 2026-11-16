Emilia Clarke, best known for her iconic role in Game of Thrones, has been open about her life-altering battle with a brain aneurysm. In a powerful essay published in 2019 in The New Yorker, she vividly recounts the harrowing experience that forever changed her life.

Initial Symptoms and Diagnosis

Clarke’s ordeal began with a severe headache while at the gym. As she described in her essay, “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill.” The pain, which she characterized as “shooting, stabbing, constricting,” intensified, leading her to instinctively know something was very wrong. She was rushed to the hospital for a brain scan, where the diagnosis came swiftly and was dire: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a critical type of stroke resulting from bleeding in the space surrounding the brain. “I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture,” she explained, highlighting the gravity of her condition.

Emergency Surgery and Recovery

Immediate surgery was necessary to seal the aneurysm, an experience that Clarke described as “unbearable.” During her recovery, she faced additional challenges, including aphasia, which left her “muttering nonsense.” Fortunately, after a week, the aphasia subsided, and she was discharged from the hospital a month later.

A Second Battle

However, the struggle was far from over. During a brain scan in 2013, Clarke learned that a growth had doubled in size, necessitating another surgery. “When they woke me, I was screaming in pain,” she recounted. The initial procedure had failed, leading to a massive bleed, with doctors indicating that her survival depended on a further operation. This time, they needed to access her brain through her skull, utilizing a more invasive approach.

A Positive Outlook

Despite the challenges she faced, Clarke has shared that she is now “at a hundred per cent.” Her journey through these traumatic experiences showcases her resilience and determination, shedding light on the often-hidden struggles associated with health issues.