Film Dramas That Challenge Musk, Zuckerberg, and Holmes in Court

The intersection of Hollywood and Silicon Valley is set to be a hot topic this October, as four major films delve into the lives of controversial tech moguls. With the film industry poised to scrutinize the very figures that have disrupted its own landscape, audiences can expect a theatrical exploration of ambition, ethics, and the darker side of tech leadership.

Four Films, One Month

The excitement is building with the simultaneous release of several projects centered around leading figures in the tech world. Sony’s The Social Reckoning, penned by Aaron Sorkin, features Jeremy Strong as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and serves as a companion piece to the critically acclaimed The Social Network. This film opens wide on October 9.

Also premiering is Artificial, directed by Luca Guadagnino. This film stars Andrew Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, highlighting a fraught five-day period during which Altman was fired and subsequently reinstated. Artificial debuts at the New York Film Festival on October 5, followed by a limited rollout on Christmas Day.

In-Depth Documentaries

Complementing the dramatic offerings are two extensive documentaries. First is Musk, directed by Alex Gibney, which critiques Elon Musk’s leadership of Tesla and SpaceX. This nearly four-hour documentary is set for select theater releases from Bleecker Street starting October 16, following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Then there’s You Can See Everything, a surprise project from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, which tracks Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the tumultuous days leading up to her prison sentence. This three-hour film also opens in theaters this month, following its debut at the Telluride Film Festival.

Common Themes: Ambition and Ethics

Across these films, a striking narrative emerges: Silicon Valley executives are depicted as flawed visionaries, often caught in the tension between their lofty aspirations to help humanity and the harsh reality of their cutthroat ambitions, which can lead to unethical decisions and significant consequences.

Looking Ahead

In November, another project joins the conversation with Graham Moore’s Netflix limited series The Altruists, which focuses on the downfall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, starring Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried and Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison.

Anticipation and Skepticism

While anticipation builds around these projects, some skepticism has surfaced. The trailer for The Social Reckoning has drawn unfavorable comparisons to its predecessor, while Amazon MGM’s decision to drop Artificial raised concerns about its quality. However, neither film has been screened for a festival audience, making it premature to draw conclusions.

Conversely, early buzz for the documentaries is overwhelmingly positive. Both Musk and You Can See Everything have achieved a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising their compelling narratives and thought-provoking content. The teaser for You Can See Everything has generated notable interest and discussion online.

Hollywood Responds to Tech Disruption

For years, Silicon Valley has claimed it would disrupt Hollywood, and in many respects, it has succeeded. Now, as these films aim to critique the world of tech, the film industry seems poised to return the favor, offering audiences an examination of the ethics and impacts of modern technology.