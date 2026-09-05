Lea Salonga's Historic Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Unveiled

Lea Salonga has made history as the first Filipina to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a milestone celebrated this past Friday. This moment not only marks a significant point in her illustrious career but also elevates her status as a trailblazer for the Filipino community in the entertainment industry.

Celebrated Broadway Icon

The award-winning actress first gained international acclaim when she won a Tony Award at the age of 20 for her poignant portrayal of Kim in Miss Saigon, becoming the first Asian actress to achieve this honor. Salonga later showcased her versatility by taking on the tragic roles of Éponine and Fantine in the esteemed Broadway production of Les Misérables. Her extraordinary vocals are also fondly remembered for enchanting audiences in Disney‘s 1992 animated classic, Aladdin, where she sang “A Whole New World.” Additionally, she lent her musical talents as the singing voice of the title character in Disney’s Mulan in 1998.

A Humble Journey

During her acceptance speech held in front of the Pantages Theatre, Salonga reflected on her journey. “I started working when I was very young, and I certainly didn’t have some grand plan for how any of this was supposed to unfold,” she shared. “I just knew that I loved doing it. This career has taken me to places I never imagined I would go, introduced me to some extraordinary people, and allowed me to keep doing what I love.”

Tributes from Peers

Brandy, known for her role in Cinderella, was one of the guest speakers during the ceremony. She recently performed a duet of “A Whole New World” with Salonga for the concert event, Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration. In her heartfelt tribute, she remarked, “Lea Salonga’s voice has never been only a voice. It has been a doorway, a mirror, a home. There are singers who reach notes. Lea reaches hearts and souls.”

Brandy further emphasized the impact Salonga has on younger generations, stating, “Her history is filled with firsts, but first is not the deepest word in her story. The deepest word is after. Who could dream after her? Who could enter after her? Who could walk through because she left the doorway open.”

Recent Accomplishments

Salonga has continued to innovate in her career, making her Broadway producing debut and starring as Aurora Aquino in 2023’s Here Lies Love, featuring an all-Filipino cast. This role marked a significant moment as it is her first portrayal of a Filipino character on the Broadway stage. She is also set to perform alongside Bernadette Peters in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends from 2023 to 2024, bringing the show to Los Angeles after its successful run in London’s West End.

A Vision for the Future