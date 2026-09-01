Andrew Garfield Reiterates Push for a Gay Spider-Man

In a recent reflection on a pivotal moment from 2013, actor Andrew Garfield has reiterated his longstanding call for a gay Spider-Man. During a promotional event for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” Garfield sparked a conversation about the inclusivity of the iconic superhero, questioning why there had not yet been a version of Spider-Man that explored a same-sex relationship.

A Viral Moment of Advocacy

During that memorable interview with Entertainment Weekly, Garfield humorously yet thoughtfully suggested, “What if MJ is a dude?” He elaborated, “Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking! … So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?” His comments highlighted the need for broader representation within mainstream superhero narratives.

Embracing Inclusivity in Superhero Stories

Garfield’s advocacy extended to casting suggestions, including the idea of Michael J. Bordan as a male MJ, stating, “I’ve been obsessed with him since ‘The Wire.’ He’s so charismatic and talented. It’d be even better — we’d have interracial bisexuality!” His remarks indicated a desire for a more diverse portrayal of characters that could resonate with audiences from all walks of life.

Continued Advocacy in 2026

Now, as he promotes Paul Greengrass’ upcoming film “The Uprising,” Garfield was asked by Entertainment Weekly to reflect on his previous comments. He expressed that his initial remarks were “an exercise in rebellion that I felt passionate about.” Garfield stated, “I just still believe that anyone can be in that suit. That’s the point of why it’s such a kind of universally beloved character, one of the greatly beloved characters in the history of fiction is because you don’t see skin color, you don’t see gender, you don’t see sexuality. Anyone can project themselves into that suit.”

Creating a Culture of Inclusivity

He further articulated his vision for a more inclusive portrayal within the Spider-Man universe: “I like the idea of a place where everyone is being honored and everyone is being included, and it was just a kind of act of saying, ‘Well, why not?’” Garfield concluded by encouraging openness in discussions about representation, adding, “You’ll be telling on yourself if you have a strong opinion either way.”

The Future of Spider-Man