Fernanda Wittgens: Italy's Trailblazing Anti-Fascist Museum Pioneer

On September 4, “Anatomy of a Portrait” (“Anatomia di un Ritratto”) will debut at the Venice Days program, showcasing the compelling story of Fernanda Wittgens, Italy‘s first female museum director. This documentary, directed by Francesco Clerici and Mattia Colombo, unfolds against the dramatic backdrop of World War II and the turbulent years of reconstruction that followed.

A Trailblazer Amidst Turmoil

Fernanda Wittgens was not only the director of the Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan during a critical period in history but also a courageous anti-fascist activist. Under Mussolini’s regime, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Fascist Special Tribunal, only to be released after the war concluded. Her legacy is a testament to resilience in the face of oppressive forces.

Bringing Fernanda’s Voice to Life

Faced with limited historical material, the directors sought to reconstruct Fernanda’s voice through innovative means. They enlisted actress Sara Drago and art historian Giovanna Ginex, who has dedicated nearly 40 years to researching Wittgens’ life. In a recording studio, they aimed to breathe life into Fernanda’s story, using her letters as the foundation. By doing so, they created a powerful narrative that respects the gaps in historical record while still illuminating Fernanda’s profound impact.

A Film Beyond the Conventional Biopic

Clerici and Colombo characterize “Anatomy of a Portrait” as a “requiem for the biopic,” expressing a deliberate choice to avoid constructing a conventional life story filled with speculation. Instead, they emphasize the interconnectedness of past and present, noting that the archival footage and historical elements organically dissolve into modern-day conversations. “What remains of Fernanda Wittgens are her letters, a few photographs, and a five-second clip from a video,” Clerici remarked, underscoring the documentary’s focus on the contemplative exploration of her legacy rather than a direct biography.

The Art of Engagement: Brera’s Continued Relevance

The film also reflects on the Pinacoteca di Brera’s unique position as a living museum. Mattia Colombo highlights its mission to serve the community rather than merely cater to tourists. “Brera is designed to foster reflection, workshops, exhibitions, and experiences,” he explains, asserting that the spirit of Fernanda’s vision continues to manifest in the institution today.

Relevance in Today’s Context

As the world grapples with the resurgence of fascism and far-right ideologies, the story of Fernanda Wittgens is strikingly relevant. Clerici notes the parallels between Wittgens’ struggles for recognition in a male-dominated environment and today’s challenges faced by women in similar fields. Her commitment to art as a form of political resistance—risking her life to guard artistic treasures and aiding persecuted individuals—serves as an enduring reminder of the powerful interconnection between culture and freedom.

Produced by Marco Malfi Chindemi’s Rossofilm along with Luce Cinecittà and Lab 80 Film, in collaboration with Rough Cat and RSI – Radiotelevisione Svizzera, “Anatomy of a Portrait” promises to not just narrate the past but also resonate with contemporary audiences, urging a reflection on the significance of cultural institutions in shaping public discourse.

The Directors’ Vision