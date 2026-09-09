Fanny Ardant Shines in Ginevra Elkann's 'Marrakesh Roses'

Italian director Ginevra Elkann’s latest film, “The Roses of Marrakesh” (“Le Rose di Marrakech”), has captured the attention of Rome-based sales company True Colours. The film stars acclaimed actress Fanny Ardant in the role of Madame Isabelle, an aged matron residing in a luxurious estate located in the Palmeraie of Marrakech.

Ginevra Elkann: A Cinematic Journey

Elkann, who is the granddaughter of former Fiat chairman Gianni Agnelli, has an impressive background as a graduate of the London Film School. She honed her skills working as an assistant to renowned directors Bernardo Bertolucci and Anthony Minghella. Elkann made her directorial debut with “Magari” (“If Only”), a semi-autobiographical comedy that explored the emotional disconnect of children from divorced parents, which premiered at the 2019 Locarno Film Festival. Her follow-up project, the black comedy “I Told You So,” debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in 2023. “The Roses of Marrakesh” is her third feature, prominently set in the Agnelli estate known as Aïn Kassimou in Marrakech.

A Deeply Personal Story

The narrative centers around Leila, the devoted housekeeper of Madame Isabelle’s estate, who keeps the delicate balance of their secluded world intact. As described in the film’s synopsis, “In this timeless bubble, where everyone plays their role to perfection, a tacit and restrained friendship forms between Leila and Yusef, the head gardener. However, the tranquility is threatened when Leila’s sister arrives unexpectedly, uncovering a significant secret from their past.”

Stellar Cast and Distribution

In addition to Ardant, the film features a talented cast that includes Nisrin Erradi, Ahmed Hammoud, Jalila Talemsi, and Boubker Fahmi. “The Roses of Marrakesh” has been completed, with Lucky Red handling its distribution in Italy. True Colours plans to kick off international sales for the film at the Toronto International Film Festival.

A Universal Tale of Tenderness

Ginevra Elkann expressed her perspective on the film, stating, “The Roses of Marrakesh is a small story, and I mean that as praise. It’s about love, about the ordinary business of surviving our own pain, and about the tenderness we find along the way. I made it close to the bone, because that’s the only place where I know how to find something true — and therefore universal.”

True Colours’ Commitment