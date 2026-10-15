Latin Grammys: Mon Laferte, Francisca Valenzuela, Juanes Shine at Event

The Latin Recording Academy is set to host a spectacular evening that merges its In The Mix event with Sebastián Krys’ esteemed Los Producers gala. This celebration will honor the contributions of Latin music professionals and is scheduled for November 11 in Las Vegas as part of the official Latin Grammys week festivities.

Star-Studded Performances

The event promises an impressive lineup of performances and appearances from well-known artists, including Mon Laferte, Francisca Valenzuela, Fonseca, Yami Safdie, Lila Downs, Arath Herce, Kinky, and Juanes, among others. This initiative is sponsored by BMI and will be expertly produced by Krys, a veteran Latin producer who has made the Los Producers gala a memorable highlight over the years.

Supporting a Worthy Cause

In keeping with the tradition of Los Producers, this year’s event will also benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, aiming to advance research towards a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Krys, who was diagnosed with this illness in 2019, has been passionate about raising awareness and contributing to this critical cause. “Los Producers has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. It’s one of those initiatives where everyone truly wins,” Krys expressed in a statement. He added, “The Michael J. Fox Foundation has funded more than $3 billion to advance Parkinson’s research and the fight against the disease, and this is our way of making a small contribution from our corner of the world.”

Honoring Sebastián Krys

During the gala, Krys will receive special recognition for his significant contributions to Latin music. His remarkable work includes collaborations with global icons such as Shakira, Elvis Costello, Juanes, Ricky Martin, and La Santa Cecilia, showcasing his dual talents as both a producer and engineer.

A Celebration of Collaboration

Gael Hedding, Chair of the Circle of Producers and Engineers of the Latin Recording Academy, expressed the values that this collaboration embodies: “Great music is the result of extraordinary talent, but also of collaboration, generosity, and a shared commitment to excellence. Joining forces with Los Producers is a natural extension of these values and our belief in the power of community. Sebastián Krys embodies that spirit, making this collaboration and the opportunity to honor him this year especially meaningful.”

Looking Ahead to the Latin Grammys