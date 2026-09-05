Ethan Hawke Enjoys Family Outing with Ryan and Indiana

At the Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France, on September 4, Ethan Hawke made a stylish appearance alongside his wife Ryan Hawke and their 15-year-old daughter, Indiana. This rare family outing not only showcased their elegance but also highlighted the strong bond they share.

Star of the Night: Ethan Hawke

The 55-year-old actor, known for his role in Great Expectations, looked dapper in a sleek black suit complemented by matching dress shoes. To complete his polished appearance, he opted for a neat, combed-back hairstyle. His presence at the festival coincided with the premiere of his upcoming film, The Weight, further drawing attention to the family event.

Stylish Support: Ryan Hawke

Ryan Hawke, who has been married to Ethan since 2008, coordinated stylishly with her husband by wearing a chic black long-sleeve dress and matching heels. Her look was accentuated with dangly earrings, layered gold necklaces, and a trendy snakeskin clutch, adding an air of sophistication to the occasion.

Radiant in White: Indiana Hawke

However, it was their daughter Indiana who truly stole the spotlight with her standout outfit. She radiated elegance in a white dress featuring a fashionable keyhole cutout. Completing her ensemble, the teenager carried a gold and white shoulder bag and sported a pink cardigan draped over her arm, showcasing her youthful flair.