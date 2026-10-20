Emily Watson Takes Charge as Exec Producer for JFK-Inspired 'The Drive'

Emily Watson, a two-time Oscar nominee, has stepped into the role of executive producer for the Oscar-qualified short film “The Drive.” This project is helmed by the husband-and-wife filmmaking duo David Arrow and Amber Paul, as they gear up for the awards season.

Capturing a Moment in History

Set against the backdrop of a warm November afternoon in the early 1960s, “The Drive” draws inspiration from an often-overlooked event that unfolded on the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Rather than focusing directly on the historical incident itself, the film explores its immediate emotional impact through the eyes of a mother.

A Personal Narrative Amidst National Tragedy

The story follows Liz (portrayed by Paul) during a seemingly routine school carpool as the shocking news of JFK’s assassination breaks. This serves to transform an ordinary journey into an unforgettable experience. Watson has expressed her admiration for the film’s subtle approach, emphasizing its exploration of a widely recognized moment in history with a personal twist.

“’The Drive’ delivers a fresh insight into a moment that is universally known, with utter clarity,” Watson stated. “Beautifully shot and acted, being both emotionally truthful and understated, the brief but deeply touching story is rendered vividly with a texture that is absolutely of its time. With the lightest of touches, we are slowly made aware that we are inside a very intimate and personal private detail of a historic world-shattering event seared in the public imagination.”

Acknowledgments and Acclaim

Having screened at over 40 film festivals and won multiple awards, “The Drive” has officially qualified for consideration in the 99th Academy Awards. Arrow reflected on his discovery of this poignant piece of history, stating, “As familiar as I am with the overall events that took place, I was stunned that I didn’t know this small but significant piece of history—a very personal and compelling footnote to one of the most consequential chapters in the chronicle of the 20th century.”

The Creative Team Behind ‘The Drive’

Produced through 4 A Films, “The Drive” continues the creative collaboration between Arrow and Paul. Arrow’s filmography includes titles such as “Igby Goes Down,” “Hostage,” “Broad City,” NBC’s “The Hunting Party,” and AMC’s “Turn.” Meanwhile, Paul is an award-winning actress known for her roles in “The Woman From Hamburg,” “That’s My Boy,” “Nurse Jackie,” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” alongside Harry Styles.

Emily Watson’s Esteemed Career