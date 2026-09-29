Prince Harry's Speech Takes Unexpected Turn Due to Teleprompter Glitch



Prince Harry speech

During last Wednesday’s session of the Clinton Global Initiative, Prince Harry experienced a sudden setback when his teleprompter malfunctioned, forcing him to abruptly cut his speech short. The prince was addressing the growing concerns surrounding the overreliance on technology, particularly emphasizing the influence of AI and social media, when he encountered the issue.

As he spoke, Harry poignantly stated, “Social media learned how to capture our attention. AI is learning how to enter our relationships. We do not have years for what comes next,” before unexpectedly pausing, taking a few steps back, and concluding with, “And that’s it.” He exited the stage with a slight smile, leaving the audience momentarily puzzled.

Prince Harry Returns After Technical Glitch

According to People, Harry’s speech ended abruptly after the teleprompter experienced a significant glitch. Approximately 40 minutes later, he returned to the stage to complete his remarks, humorously quipping to the audience, “AI got into my speech, so I was asked to come out and finish it.”

This appearance in New York City marked one of several engagements Harry has attended over the past two weeks, following the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards held in London on September 17. During his time at that event, he remarked on his and Meghan Markle’s transition back to the U.K. from California, stating, “It’s good to be back on British soil.” He conveyed a sense of optimism about his family’s adjustment to their new residence in the Cotswolds, as reported by People.

While Harry has been spotted at various events, Meghan has opted to skip recent public appearances. However, she has been seen socializing at a local pub, The Three Horseshoes, where she interacted with fellow celebrity Ellen DeGeneres, who moved to their area nearly two years prior with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Meghan and Harry Share a Glimpse of Their New Life

On September 13, Meghan offered fans a glimpse into their family’s new life in England through a series of Instagram clips. Reports from Sky News state that Harry recently expressed during an interview with Canadian network CTV that there were “lots of reasons” behind their significant move but didn’t disclose further details. He did, however, mention that “it’s been great” to return to his homeland.