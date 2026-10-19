Emanuele Vietina on Merging Movies and Video Games Visions

Lucca Comics and Games director Emanuele Vietina is beaming with pride as he unveils the lineup for the 60th edition of this distinctive event, which will take place from October 28 to November 1 in the medieval town of Lucca, Italy. Celebrating its rich heritage in geek culture and pop entertainment, the convention is expected to draw over 200,000 fans each day, many of whom will be cosplaying amidst the town’s historic walls.

Exciting Highlights for a Milestone Celebration

This year’s convention boasts an array of highlights, including a sneak peek at Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” featuring appearances from talented cast members. Additionally, fans can look forward to Aardman Animations’ founder Peter Lord and director Peter Walker presenting the Italian premiere of “Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom.” A significant highlight is the arrival of acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, who will engage with fans and discuss his adaptation of Fujimoto Tatsuki’s manga “Look Back,” exploring the intersection of live-action storytelling and the manga genre.

Marking its 60th anniversary, Lucca will feature the exhibition “Lucca Legacy: A Comics and Games Story” at the historic Palazzo Guinigi. This exhibit will delve into the archival treasures of the past, spotlighting legends such as Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, as well as the American artists who made Lucca a comic book haven in the 1970s.

Thematic Resonance: Legacy and Mythology

In a recent interview with Variety, Vietina explained how the theme of “Legacy” connects to the often contemporary storytelling found in the event. He highlighted the cultural significance of “Percy Jackson,” noting that author Rick Riordan revitalizes classical Greco-Roman mythology for modern audiences. “With ‘Percy Jackson,’ he updates the mythology, making it accessible to young people today,” Vietina shared. This approach parallels Lucca’s mission to bridge contemporary narratives with the mythical past.

Though Lucca is recognized as the oldest comic convention, it stands out by uniquely integrating movie and TV experiences. This year will see special screenings, including “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” along with a captivating Harry Potter-themed pavilion created while fans await the new HBO series. With voices like Riordan, Suzanne Collins, and J.K. Rowling present, Lucca will serve as a vibrant nexus where literature and cinema converge.

A Hub for Fans and Industry Leaders

Vietina is particularly proud of the expansive exhibition space and the significant investments from studios and streaming services. With dedicated areas for fan experiences surrounding franchises like “Percy Jackson” and “Harry Potter,” as well as other popular titles like “Dexter,” this edition signifies a record-breaking year for industry participation.

Cosplay and Cross-Media Collaborations

The convention promises to be a haven for cosplayers, particularly those interested in crossovers between cinematic universes and video games. Polish developer CD Projekt Red will showcase titles such as “Cyberpunk 2077” and “The Witcher,” demonstrating the studio’s commitment to creating interconnections between gaming and film. These crossovers encourage fans to explore innovative narratives across different mediums.

Emphasis on Animation

This 60th edition of Lucca marks a notable return to a strong focus on animation, with appearances by significant figures from this genre. Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder, associated with CD Projekt Red’s “Edgerunners,” will be present, alongside Victor Cartwright from Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time.” Furthermore, the festival will celebrate the legacy of Peter Lord from Aardman Animations, honoring him on the “Walk of Fame” as he presents the premiere of his latest work.

Overall, this year’s Lucca Comics and Games festival is not just a celebration of its storied past; it’s a dynamic exploration of the future, where video games, films, and animated tales intertwine to create a rich tapestry of modern mythology.