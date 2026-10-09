How to Watch the 'Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger' Documentary

A highly anticipated documentary, Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger, will provide fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the iconic British band’s monumental reunion tour set for 2025. With a combination of concert footage and rare insights, this film promises to celebrate the music and legacy of Oasis like never before.

What to Expect from the Oasis Documentary

Created by esteemed writer Steven Knight and directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger features never-before-seen footage showcasing the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, as they prepare for the Oasis Live ‘25 tour following a 15-year hiatus. The documentary intersperses electrifying performance clips from shows across Europe, North America, and South America with interviews featuring both brothers and loyal fans. According to Rolling Stone’s Lou Thomas, the film is described as a “momentous, emotionally charged concert documentary which doesn’t contain revelations but showcases exactly why they mean so much to so many.”

When and Where to Watch

Mark your calendars: Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger will be available for streaming on Friday, October 9, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. Fans looking to catch this insightful documentary will need to subscribe to one of these platforms.

Subscription Options

For those who do not currently have subscriptions to Disney+ or Hulu, there are several ways to join. A standalone subscription to either service is available for $12.49 a month with ads or $21.49 per month for an ad-free experience.

A cost-effective alternative is the Hulu and Disney+ Duo Bundle, which offers both services for $12.99 a month with ads or $21.99 monthly without. Additionally, Disney provides bundles that include HBO Max or ESPN along with Hulu and Disney+, presenting more savings for avid streamers.

Another option is the comprehensive Hulu + Live TV package that includes Hulu, Disney+, ESPN, and over 100 live TV channels. This package starts at $49.99 for the first month and increases to $99.99 per month thereafter.

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