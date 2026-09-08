Elon Musk’s influence and actions on social media have come under scrutiny, particularly after revelations made in a new documentary titled Musk, directed by Alex Gibney. The film explores not only Musk’s meteoric rise to wealth and influence but also sheds light on his personal life, including his controversial statements regarding family and societal instability.
Concerns Over Division and Catastrophe
Ashley St Clair, the mother of one of Musk’s 14 confirmed children, has voiced significant concerns about his behavior on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. St Clair claims Musk is instigating “deliberate division,” which she warns could be catastrophic if left unregulated. In a text message, Musk expressed a desire to have “a legion of children before the civil war,” indicating a troubling preoccupation with societal collapse.
Personal Revelations and Financial Maneuvering
St Clair and Musk welcomed a son in 2024, but their relationship ended shortly thereafter. She revealed that Musk’s team had proposed a substantial financial arrangement, offering her a $40 million lump-sum payment alongside a monthly stipend of $100,000 in exchange for her signing a non-disclosure agreement. However, after she declined to sign, the offer was retracted.
Stoking the Flames of Division
At the documentary’s premiere during the Venice Film Festival, St Clair emphasized the potential dangers of Musk’s actions on X. She stated, “Whatever it is, what he’s doing with this platform on X cannot be ignored, because he is stoking flames that don’t exist in the real world.” Her reflection on Musk’s behavior suggests a belief that his platform could have profound real-world effects.
Political Engagement and Controversy
Since acquiring X in 2022, Musk has increasingly used the platform to promote his political views. Recently, he celebrated the success of Germany’s far-right party, Alternative für Deutschland, in local elections by responding favorably to a post from one of its leaders. This acknowledgment has led many to question his influence on political discourse and polarization.
The Impact of Musk’s Background
Filmmaker Alex Gibney posits that Musk’s fixation on civilizational decay may stem from his tumultuous upbringing in South Africa. He remarked, “He had a childhood that was very difficult and traumatic… to some extent he’s now playing out that trauma on the rest of us.” This psychological perspective adds depth to the narrative surrounding Musk’s actions and motivations.
A Comprehensive Portrait
The four-hour documentary provides a multifaceted look at Musk’s evolution from a tech entrepreneur to a controversial public figure. Gibney characterizes Musk’s story as not just a tech tale but rather one of a “confidence man” who has built his fortune through inflating stock values. As the documentary unfolds, it reveals the complexities of Musk’s personality and the considerable impact of his decisions on both his private life and society at large.