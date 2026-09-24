Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore: A Country Romance Blossoms

In the world of country music, romance and chart-topping hits often go hand in hand, as newly confirmed couple Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore are proving. The duo has captured the spotlight both with their personal lives and Langley’s record-shattering success with her hit single, “Choosin’ Texas.”

Love in the Country Music Scene

Ella Langley, 27, and fellow country musician Tucker Wetmore, 26, have sparked romance rumors for nearly a year, and it seems those whispers have now been confirmed. Although representatives for Langley and Wetmore have yet to respond to inquiries from E! News, the couple was recently spotted leaving the Nashville Songwriter Awards together, suggesting their relationship is blossoming.

A Night of Victory

The Nashville Songwriter Awards held special significance for Langley, not only because of her connection to Wetmore but also due to her monumental win that evening. Her song “Choosin’ Texas” secured the coveted Song of the Year award, further solidifying its place in country music history. The single has recently achieved an impressive feat by breaking the record for the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard chart history, outlasting Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at an astonishing 23 weeks on the chart.

Growing Affection

Langley and Wetmore’s relationship has been the subject of speculation for months. The couple first sparked interest when they were seen together at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands back in December 2025, showcasing a cozy rapport that hinted at a deeper connection. Observers are keen to see how this burgeoning romance continues to unfold against the backdrop of Langley’s rising fame.