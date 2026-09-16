Drake's 'FOMO' Video Teases Exciting Collaborations with Don Toliver and Ella Langley

Drake has officially unveiled his highly anticipated project, “Fear of Missing Out,” in a thrilling video debut this past Tuesday evening. Although the livestream, set to begin at 9 p.m. ET, faced some delays, it ultimately provided eager fans with a mesmerizing glimpse into the rapper’s luxurious lifestyle and summer experiences.

A Journey Through Drake’s Lifestyle

The not-so-short video takes viewers on a captivating journey, showcasing Drake dancing through his sprawling mansion, cruising on a lime green boat with the stunning Toronto skyline as a backdrop, and sharing an intimate conversation with his mother, Sandra “Icemom” Graham, and her closest friends. The film also features extravagant moments, including Drake flaunting a pair of $150,000 Iron Man suits and collaborations with popular artists like Don Toliver and Sexyy Red, as well as a reimagined version of Ella Langley’s major hit “Choosin’ Texas.”

Teasing the Release

Drake began teasing his latest offering last month, sharing family photos paired with the caption “FOMO 2026.” He followed this up two weeks later with an image of a CD cover titled “Fear of Missing Out.” The day before the official release, he took to social media to offer a sneak peek of the “not so short film,” accompanied by a blurry photo of himself and a heartfelt message.

In his commentary, the rapper defined FOMO as a “self-funded surrealism,” describing it as “a story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer.” He encouraged fans to contemplate “some life advice” before watching: “Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them.”

A Message of Motivation

Through “FOMO,” Drake expressed his hope that it would motivate viewers to take action in their lives—whether that means reaching out to friends, embarking on adventures, or pursuing their passions. He remarked, “Make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more, etc.”