In a heartfelt TikTok video posted in November 2025, Bobbi Althoff, a notable figure from the reality series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, opened up about the emotional toll of online scrutiny regarding her relationship with boyfriend Tyler Hawkins. “We’ve been together for a year,” she shared, visibly emotional. “But without fail, every single time I post him, all the comments are about how I’m ‘ran through’ and, ‘Oh, look, another one,’ or, ‘He probably doesn’t know how ran through she is.’ Just mean, mean things.”

Overcoming Adversity and Online Negativity

Althoff expressed vulnerability as she addressed the harsh comments directed at her. “As much as I wish that these comments didn’t get to me, I’m human,” she revealed. “If you got this many negative things said about you every day, it would get to you, too.” Her candidness highlights the emotional impact that social media can have on individuals, especially those in the public eye.

Continuing to Share Their Journey

Despite the challenges, Althoff and Hawkins continued to share their journey with fans, offering glimpses of their life together. However, it appears that the negativity has influenced their experience, prompting deeper reflection on the dynamics of their relationship and the pressures of public perception.

As the situation unfolds, many are left wondering about the future of Althoff and Hawkins, especially in light of the intimate and challenging conversation Bobbi shared. Their story serves as a reminder of the difficulties faced by those navigating love in the spotlight.