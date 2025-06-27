Echo Lake Entertainment Welcomes Author of ‘Day My Brain Exploded’

Echo Lake Entertainment has strategically expanded its roster by signing renowned author Ashok Rajamani, gaining exclusive rights to his creative works. Rajamani, celebrated for his compelling memoir “The Day My Brain Exploded,” will now be represented in all areas, with Amy Schiffman leading his representation at Echo Lake. This partnership marks a significant step for both, especially as Rajamani’s memoir is poised for a cinematic adaptation by the producers of the acclaimed “Slumdog Millionaire.”

A New Chapter for Ashok Rajamani

Echo Lake Entertainment’s decision to sign Ashok Rajamani comes at a pivotal moment as his memoir, “The Day My Brain Exploded,” prepares to transition from page to screen. The book provides a candid account of Rajamani’s survival and recovery following a severe brain hemorrhage at 25, addressing critical themes such as disability, race, and immigrant experiences in America.

Amy Schiffman, who brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at Intellectual Property Group, Gersh, and William Morris Endeavor, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I love his works, especially his memoir. It’s crucial to celebrate stories that reflect the diverse cultural tapestry of the U.S.A.”

Rajamani’s Multifaceted Career

Ashok Rajamani’s influence extends far beyond his memoir. His body of work includes notable publications like “Imagine Carnivalesque” and the audio monologue “If These Saris Could Talk,” voiced by West End’s “Bombay Dreams” star Zehra Naqvi. His writings have reached a broad audience, appearing in over 40 publications, establishing him as a significant cultural voice.

Rajamani’s engagement doesn’t stop at writing; he has been a prominent speaker at international venues like the United Nations International Symposium on Cultural Diplomacy. His creative projects include “Survivor Factory,” a show celebrating stories of resilience, and his forthcoming book, “Circus in Color.”

A Meaningful Partnership

Rajamani expressed his enthusiasm for this new collaboration: “I’m thrilled to be working with Echo Lake. Their understanding of my identity as a first-generation Indian American and a disabled creative is genuinely encouraging.”

With Echo Lake Entertainment’s support, Rajamani is set to bring his compelling narratives to a wider global audience, utilizing his unique insights and experiences to engage and inspire.

This partnership has the potential to amplify Rajamani’s influential voice, helping bridge cultural gaps and fostering a deeper understanding of diverse stories. Fans and new audiences alike can anticipate a rich array of projects expanding upon Rajamani’s impactful storytelling.