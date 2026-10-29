Dylan Dreyer Debuts Bold Hair Part on Today Show

Dylan Dreyer is making headlines not for a dramatic haircut, but for a subtle yet significant change in her hairstyle. During the episode of Today 3rd Hour that aired on October 28, Dreyer addressed a humorous mix-up with her colleague, Craig Melvin, who mistakenly believed she had chopped her hair.

A Hair Style Mistake Acknowledged

As the show began, Melvin enthusiastically pointed out Dreyer’s new look, stating, “Before we do anything else, I think we should take a moment and acknowledge Dylan Dreyer‘s new haircut.” However, Dreyer quickly corrected him, saying, “Guys, I parted my hair in the middle.” Her response highlighted the fact that the change was merely a styling choice rather than an actual haircut.

Melvin’s Reaction and the Studio’s Consensus

Despite Dreyer’s clarification, Melvin seemed unconvinced. He noted that the entire crew had reacted similarly upon seeing her new look. He remarked, “You came in and everyone in the studio said, ‘Dylan! Oh my god, your hair, it’s amazing.’ It’s a great look. I like it.” Melvin’s reaction underscored the impact that a simple hairstyle change can have in a media setting.

Dreyer’s Lighthearted Explanation

Dreyer humorously defended her new look, insisting it was just an optical illusion. “I don’t know what to say,” she explained. “It’s normally parted here and I went over two inches. I’m a whole new person!” Her playful banter reflected the light-hearted camaraderie shared among the cohosts.