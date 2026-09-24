Craig Melvin Reacts Strongly to Dylan Dreyer's GLP-1 Question

In a candid revelation, Jonathan Van Ness, the beloved star of Queer Eye, opened up about their health journey that led to the decision to start using a GLP-1 medication. Speaking in October 2025, Jonathan recounted a significant health scare in 2023 that prompted a reevaluation of their wellness priorities.

Health Scare Sparks Change

Reflecting on the pivotal moment, Jonathan shared in a TikTok video, “I decided then that after the medical issue, I was going to get a colonoscopy, and if I didn’t have anything severely wrong with me, I was going to go on a GLP-1, because I just didn’t feel good.” This proactive approach to their health marks an important turning point in Jonathan’s life.

Transformative Journey

Since embarking on this journey, Jonathan has experienced significant physical changes, including a remarkable 70-pound weight loss attributed to the GLP-1. They expressed enthusiasm about these changes: “As I’ve lost weight and I got into [Pilates classes at] Solidcore, my body has never looked like this. My body’s never in my whole life—I’ve always wanted to have an ab. I’ve never had abs. And I feel really good, so I’m taking my shirt off a lot.”

Advocating for Body Positivity

Despite the dramatic transformation, Jonathan remains a steadfast advocate for body positivity. They emphasized, “I’m all about body neutrality. The way that you look does not define your worth, doesn’t define your lovableness. You are worth love and worth celebration no matter what your body looks like.” This commitment to body neutrality underlines Jonathan’s belief that self-worth transcends physical appearance, resonating deeply with their fans and followers.