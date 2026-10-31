Dwyane Wade’s Surprising Take on Miami Heat Statue Makeover

In a recent turn of events, Miami Heat fans are buzzing with excitement over a newly transformed statue of basketball legend Dwyane Wade, which now stands proudly outside the arena. While most of the tribute to Wade remains intact, the notable changes to the head of the statue have sparked a celebratory response from the community, leading many to chant, “hoop, hoop, hooray.”

Dwyane Wade Shares Insights on the Statue’s Significance

Wade, now 44 years old, expressed his feelings about the statue and its impact in a heartfelt Substack essay published on October 30. In his piece, he emphasized that the most important aspect of the statue is its connection to the fans and the city of Miami. Wade, who shares a family that includes daughter Zaya, 19, and son Zaire, 24, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, as well as son Xavier, 12, with ex Aja Metoyer, and daughter Kaavia, 7, with wife Gabrielle Union, reflects deeply on the significance of this monument.

A Monument to Miami’s Legacy

“This is the first statue ever to stand in front of that arena,” Wade wrote in his essay. “That means something to me, but it also means something to the city.” Wade’s appreciation for the tribute underscores not just his personal achievements, but also the collective spirit and pride of Miami’s basketball fans.