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LeBron James Press Conference Leaked by Miami Heat, Fans Outraged

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LeBron James Press Conference Leaked by Miami Heat, Fans Outraged

LeBron James almost had the internet burning up after a Miami Heat social post briefly suggested he might be headed back to South Florida.

Accidental upload sparks speculation

With widespread conjecture about where the NBA champion would land following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, a video titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference | July 27, 2026” appeared on the Miami Heat’s YouTube channel on July 21, fueling rumors that James could return to the franchise.

Heat says post was an error

The video was quickly taken down. A spokesperson for the Heat told the Miami Herald that it was mistakenly made public by the team’s social media department while they prepared for the possibility of James choosing to return to the Heat. They added that there is currently no validity to the video.

Where James has played before

James previously called Miami home while playing for the Heat from 2010 to 2014 after beginning his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He rejoined the Cavaliers in 2014 before signing with the Lakers in 2018.

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