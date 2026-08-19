Ella Langley’s 'Choosin' Texas' Dominates Billboard for 18 Weeks

Ella Langley is making waves in the country music scene, especially with the recent success of her hit song “Choosin’ Texas.” This single has not only captured the hearts of fans but also dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an impressive 18 consecutive weeks, establishing a remarkable new record for a non-holiday song by a female artist.

Momentum Ahead of Her Sophomore Album

As Langley gears up for the release of her sophomore album ‘Dandelion,’ planned for March 26, 2026, during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, she reflects on her musical journey. The singer has been actively building momentum through a series of singles that lead into the new album.

Chart-Topping Success

Langley’s achievement with “Choosin’ Texas” has been nothing short of spectacular. The Billboard chart confirmed her song’s reign as it consistently outperformed its competition, effectively securing its position at the top for more weeks than any female artist in the genre has accomplished in recent memory. Only Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” surpasses this impressive duration at 22 weeks.

Furthermore, if Langley continues her streak, she could soon find herself tied for second place with popular tracks such as “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Collaborations and Future Prospects

In addition to her chart success, Ella Langley has been busy collaborating with fellow artist Koe Wetzel on the viral hit “Jaded.” The combination of her solo and collaborative works showcases her versatility and unwavering ability to resonate with fans. As anticipation builds, many are keenly watching whether “Choosin’ Texas” will challenge Carey’s record for the longest reign at the top.

The Gig at the ACM Awards

Langley recently made headlines during the ACM Awards, where she bagged seven wins, solidifying her status as a rising megastar. Fans were left emotional after watching her behind-the-scenes video from the event, a testament to her growing influence in the country music landscape.