Dr. Martens’ New ‘Exorcist’ Boots Have Us Spellbound

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The anticipation for the new Exorcist movie is building as it prepares for its release in March 2027, starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by acclaimed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan. While fans eagerly await this next dose of demonic thrills, Dr. Martens has stepped in to satisfy the craving for some horror-inspired footwear that can be enjoyed right now.

Exorcist-Inspired Footwear from Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens has launched two limited-edition styles inspired by the iconic franchise: the Jadon and the 1460 boots, both retailing for under $230. With the Jadon featuring a unique design and the 1460 boot available at a lower price point, these styles are available online while supplies last, a reminder of how quickly they may vanish—much like a certain young girl from the original film. just dropped 👻 Available in sizes 5 to 14.

Design Features and Comfort

The Jadon boot features a striking deep purple exterior adorned with the iconic line “I’m not Reagan” from the original 1973 film. In contrast, the 1460 boot takes a more direct approach with a lighter purple shade, showcasing Reagan herself prominently. Both designs promise the signature comfort Dr. Martens is known for, ensuring they can withstand the sins of the night—whether that means an encounter with demons or simply a long night of trick-or-treating. The collection also includes complementary bags and socks for a complete look.

The Legacy of The Exorcist

When The Exorcist originally debuted in the 1970s, it didn’t achieve instant recognition as a horror classic. However, it captured two Academy Awards in 1974 and has since built a legendary reputation, grossing millions at the box office and spawning multiple sequels, prequels, and even a television adaptation. In fact, Rolling Stone ranked it as the number one horror movie of all time in 2022, cementing its status in cinematic history. editor’s pick 👻 Available in sizes 5 to 14.

Countdown to Release