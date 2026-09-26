Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Dazzle on NYC Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost made a striking appearance at the 64th New York Film Festival, marking their first joint red carpet outing in over a year. The couple stepped out to support Johansson’s upcoming project, Paper Tiger, during the festival’s opening night on September 25.

A Stylish Couple on the Red Carpet

Proving their fashion synergy, Johansson, 41, and Jost, 44, showcased coordinated outfits that made a memorable impression. Johansson opted for a sophisticated look, donning a figure-hugging gray minidress complemented by strappy silver heels. Her ensemble was accentuated by a vibrant red lip and a chic light pink Prada bag, adding a pop of color to her sophisticated appearance.

Colin Jost’s Coordinated Look

Meanwhile, Jost matched Johansson’s stylish vibe in a gray suit, which he paired with a pink button-down shirt. To complete his ensemble, the comedian, who married Johansson in 2020, adorned his outfit with a maroon tie, harmonizing with his wife’s eye-catching accessories.

A Rare Public Outing

This event stands out as a rare public appearance for the couple, who often keep their private lives under wraps. Their appearance not only highlights their relationship but also sets the stage for Johansson’s film project, further engaging fans and film enthusiasts alike.