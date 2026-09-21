Dharma Productions Announces 2028 Film on Spymaster Rameshwar Kao

In an exciting development for Indian cinema, Karan Johar’s renowned Dharma Productions has joined forces with Leo Media Collective to create a theatrical feature focused on the life of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of India‘s Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The film is strategically scheduled for release on August 11, 2028, coinciding with the Indian Independence Day holiday weekend, a decision that aims to celebrate both the agency’s 60th anniversary and India’s historical significance.

R&AW: A Historical Overview

Established in 1968, R&AW serves as India’s primary external intelligence agency, responsible for consolidating the country’s foreign intelligence operations, which were previously managed by the Intelligence Bureau. The untitled project aims to reflect on this crucial aspect of India’s intelligence history.

Film Development and Production Schedule

The film is currently in development, with the announcement officially made on September 21, which marks 58 years since R&AW’s inception. Although the project was initially revealed in early 2020, the strategic release date is set to honor the 60th anniversary of R&AW in 2028.

“Leo media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years. We want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to R&AW and honor their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going,” said Johar, expressing his enthusiasm about the project.

Inspirational Source and Storyline

The espionage action film is inspired by Nitin Gokhale’s book “Gentleman Spymaster,” with production expected to commence by mid-2026. While specific details regarding the cast and director have not yet been disclosed, an unnamed A-list actor is already attached to lead the project.

The storyline will span from 1955 to 1971, focusing on the lead-up to the formation of R&AW and its inaugural mission during the 1971 war against Pakistan. Kao is revered within Indian intelligence circles as a pivotal figure in shaping the nation’s espionage framework, a legacy acknowledged by successive R&AW chiefs who have credited his strategic foresight.

Collaboration and Legacy