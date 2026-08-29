Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Captain India’ Begins Filming in London This September

Production for the highly anticipated film “Captain India,” starring Kartik Aaryan, is set to kick off in London this September. The principal photography is expected to conclude by the end of October, with the film scheduled for release on August 13, 2027, coinciding with India’s Independence Day weekend.

Creative Team and Production Details

Directed by Shimit Amin, who gained acclaim for his work on “Chak De! India,” the film is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, alongside Dopamine Studios. S.B. Films will oversee production. The screenplay has been crafted by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta, and Priyadarshee Shrivastava, promising an engaging storyline that draws from India’s real-life evacuation of its citizens from a war-torn region.

Kartik Aaryan Takes the Lead

Kartik Aaryan, known for his recent roles in “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” will play the lead role, portraying a pilot involved in the rescue mission. Aaryan has several projects in the pipeline, including “Naagzilla.”

A Shift in Direction

Originally announced in 2021, the film “Captain India” was set to be directed by Hansal Mehta, with Aaryan attached to star. The initial version of the script was written by Mehta and produced by RSVP’s Ronnie Screwvala and Baweja Studios’ Harman Baweja. However, plans changed as Shimit Amin stepped in to lead the project, marking a significant return to feature directing for him after a hiatus that included work on the BBC/Netflix series “A Suitable Boy” in 2020.