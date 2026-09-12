David Oyelowo and Danai Gurira Advocate for African Cinema at TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is buzzing with excitement as the Global African Hub makes its debut. This initiative, backed by Canex Creations—an arm of Afreximbank’s Fund for Export Development in Africa, headed by Nigerian Osahon Akpata—aims to spotlight African narratives and cinema, particularly in North America. The mission was palpably illustrated during the market screening of Muganga, held late Friday night at the John W. H. Bassett Theatre, where buyers and a specially invited audience gathered.

Highlighting the Story of Resilience

Achieving acclaim in France, Muganga, the One Who Treats features the notable Ivorian-born French actor Isaach de Bankolé. The film chronicles the impactful work of 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege, focusing on his advocacy for women who have experienced horrific sexual violence amid the ongoing conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, largely fueled by the global demand for cobalt.

Stars Amplify the Message

To bolster awareness of the film in North America, stars David Oyelowo, known for his role in the highly anticipated TIFF film Clarissa from Nigeria, and Danai Gurira from Black Panther joined a post-screening panel discussion alongside writer-director Marie-Hélène Roux and Dr. Mukwege, moderated by Afua Hirsch.

Reflections on Power and Humanity

Gurira expressed her emotional response to the film, stating, “I’ve seen this film before, but it brings me to just such a place of, I don’t know, devastation and gratitude that it exists and amazement to know there are superheroes amongst us.” Gurira, who also penned the Tony-nominated play Eclipsed addressing sexual violence during the Liberian civil war, emphasized the importance of portraying women’s experiences authentically.

Oyelowo also addressed the magnitude of Dr. Mukwege’s contributions, saying, “When I saw that statistic of 80,000 women at the time when this film was made that you have performed surgeries on, I just can’t begin to quantify how transcendent a thing that is to do with your ability.”

The Significance of African Storytelling

Both Oyelowo and Gurira underscored the critical need for platforms like Muganga that highlight African stories and perspectives. “I’m so thankful for this film because it shows women,” Gurira noted. “It gives space for their humanity and their voice and their fullness to be seen because the world seems structured to not see African women’s voices and humanity and complexity and personhood.”