Black Panther Exclusive Leaves Fans Thrilled After Avengers Teaser

The excitement surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is intensifying, propelled by the release of new footage from Avengers: Doomsday and thrilling announcements made at D23, the ultimate Disney fan event. As anticipation grows, so does the demand for new merchandise, which makes its way into the carts of eager fans.

Collectibles for Marvel Enthusiasts

The hype for Avengers: Doomsday is already translating into sales, with a standout Amazon-exclusive Black Panther collectible soaring to the top as a bestseller. This figure is available for preorder, alongside another collectible featuring Doctor Doom, making both characters timely additions for fans eager for the MCU’s upcoming massive crossover.

A Closer Look at New Footage

The buzz around Doomsday heightened after Marvel unveiled a special preview at D23, showcasing Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom as the primary antagonist threatening heroes from across the Marvel multiverse. The footage also prominently features Shuri’s Black Panther, alongside familiar faces from The Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

Exciting Updates on Black Panther

Interest in Black Panther comes at a pivotal time for the franchise, as Marvel recently announced David Jonsson will assume the mantle of Black Panther as T’Challa II in Black Panther 3. This marks a new chapter for Wakanda, while Letitia Wright’s Shuri is set to play a significant role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Expanded Merchandise Lines

Marvel isn’t stopping at Black Panther and Doctor Doom. The surge of excitement around Doomsday has led to an expanded lineup of collectibles and character merchandise, making it easy for fans to preorder items ahead of the movie’s release. Pre-Order Now Marvel Legends Series Magic: The Gathering Black Panther T’Challa gets a comics-inspired update in this 6-inch Marvel Legends figure with 20+ points of articulation and eight accessories. Preorder now for its Oct. 1, 2026 release. Pre-order now Marvel Legends Series Magic: The Gathering Doctor Doom 2099 Doctor Doom arrives in a 6-inch, fully poseable Marvel Legends figure inspired by the Doom 2099 comics. Preorder now before it releases Oct. 1, 2026.

Notable New LEGO Sets

Fans can also look forward to exciting new LEGO sets tied to Avengers: Doomsday. One standout is the New Avengers Tower, a 954-piece set featuring Doctor Doom and five other minifigures, available for preorder. Pre-order Now Lego Marvel Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower Bring the Marvel multiverse to your shelf with this four-level, 954-piece LEGO New Avengers Tower, complete with Doctor Doom and five other minifigures. Preorder now for shipping beginning Oct. 4, 2026. Pre-order now Lego Marvel Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday Assemble your own Avengers: Doomsday showdown with LEGO’s Epic Battle set, packed with six minifigures and a towering Sentinel ready for battle. Pre-orders are open now for $99.99, with the set expected to ship Oct. 4, 2026.

Exclusive D23 Merchandise

Fans of Marvel collectibles won’t want to miss out on exclusive D23 merchandise, including a limited edition Daredevil mask and stylish figures of Spider-Man and the Hulk. Exclusive D23 merch Disney Store Daredevil Silver Mask – Limited Edition You don’t have to patrol the streets of Hell’s Kitchen to get your own Daredevil mask. This $79.99 silver replica features an adjustable fit and red-tinted eyes, while the included stand and exclusive lithograph make it easy to display when you’re not wearing it. Unstoppable Duo Disney Store Hulk and Spider-Man Minico Figures from Iron Studios Spider-Man and the Hulk are teaming up — or at least facing off — in this collectible MiniCo figure set from Iron Studios. The set includes both characters in detailed, stylized poses inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Anticipation Continues