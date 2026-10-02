David Ellison's Bold Shift: Farewell Mike and Pam, Hello 'Barbie 2'

On an exceptionally hot Friday in Los Angeles, the buzz surrounding the impending merger of Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is palpable, with activity surging across the Paramount lot. As preparations ramp up for the official closing of the acquisition next week, all eyes are on the future leadership of the combined company and what that will mean for iconic brands like Warner Bros., Paramount, and HBO.

Skydance: The New Identity

David Ellison, Skydance’s founder, addressed his team in a memo, announcing that the newly merged company will retain the Skydance name. “We wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic,” Ellison stated, emphasizing that both Paramount and Warner Bros. boast extraordinary legacies and distinct identities that have resonated with audiences for generations. His goal is to craft a corporate identity that respects and uplifts the existing brands rather than overshadow them.

Leadership Shake-Up

The merger has led to significant changes within leadership ranks. While Paramount Pictures leaders Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein are poised for expanded creative roles overseeing individual film labels across both entities, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group heads Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca are expected to exit. Insiders indicated that their departure, which came as a shock to the duo, had been anticipated by many within the industry, especially given the motion picture group’s struggle with substantial losses this year.

Ellison is rumored to have spoken with Abdy and De Luca personally as last-minute discussions unfolded. Today is believed to be their final day at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, and as the transition continues, established film brands will remain under various layers of oversight, ensuring continuity for fans and staff alike.

A New Era for Content Creation

As the merger advances, Goldberg and Greenstein have already begun outreach to key talent at Warner Bros., signaling a desire to foster continuity among collaborators. Discussions about a potential sequel to Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster “Barbie” are reportedly underway, a surprising pivot given its earlier categorization as stalled due to budget concerns. A well-placed source expressed confidence that “there’s no way ‘Barbie 2’ doesn’t happen,” pointing to the company’s commitment to leverage its intellectual properties effectively.

Ellison’s Vision for Skydance

In his memo, Ellison elaborated on the meaning behind the Skydance name, which he chose two decades ago, reflecting both personal significance and limitless potential. “Skydancing is another name for aerobatic flying,” he wrote, connecting this notion of freedom and exploration with the ambitious storytelling that cinema can achieve. By maintaining the Skydance identity while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. to thrive, he envisions a company that balances innovation and tradition.