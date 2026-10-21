David Dencik and Trine Dyrholm Star in Compelling 'Father's House'

Copenhagen-based DR Sales has taken on the international distribution of “Father’s House,” a provocative new film that delves into the dark underbelly of the radical Danish Christian sect, Faderhuset. Featuring prominent actors David Dencik (“No Time to Die,” “The Chestnut Man”) and Trine Dyrholm (“The Danish Woman,” “Queen of Hearts”), the film is set to make its mark at the upcoming Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and IDFA’s Signed section.

Exploring Manipulation and Abuse within Faderhuset

“Father’s House” is a hybrid film that seamlessly blends fiction with documentary elements. It shines a spotlight on manipulation, abuse, and violence within Faderhuset, highlighting testimonies from three former members who reveal the inner workings of the now-closed sect, where practices like exorcism and militant Christianity were reportedly commonplace.

The Creative Minds Behind the Film

Co-directed by acclaimed documentary filmmakers Andreas Koefoed (“The Lost Leonardo,” “Music for Black Pigeons”), Eva Mulvad (“Enemies of Happiness,” “The Good Life”), and editor Adam Nielsen (“The Investigation,” “The Letter Room”), “Father’s House” aims to portray a powerful narrative. “We have been very excited about this project for some time. Once we saw the first cut, we were all blown away by how powerful and original the film is,” said DR Sales Executive Producer Kim Christiansen.

Character Portrayals and Real-Life Influences

The film breathes life into the memories of its former members through reenactments performed by established actors under the guidance of the individuals whose narratives these portrayals represent. Dyrholm takes on the role of Ruth Evensen (now known as Ruth Kristiansen), the charismatic leader of Faderhuset from the 1990s until its closure in 2013. Dencik portrays former member Jerry, while Camilla Kronborg Kjær (“A Fortunate Man,” “When the Sun Shines”) plays Camilla, who escaped the sect after seven years and later started the NGO InsideOut to help others leave similar communities.

Mulvad explained that the film was inspired by a book written by former member Camilla Louise Johnson, which sparked her interest in the complexities of cult dynamics. Camilla served as a crucial link in bringing other former members into the project, enriching the narrative with their firsthand experiences.

A Unique Filmmaking Approach

The filmmakers decided to avoid a conventional interview-driven documentary format, opting instead for a blend of fiction and reality that allows for more dynamic storytelling. “What interested us most were the bizarre, insider stories from Father’s House. We wanted the best of both worlds,” said the co-directors.

Nielsen, who also joined as an editor, noted that his previous work had inspired a meta-layered approach to the storytelling, allowing the film to break free from a linear timeline and build around emotional and psychological truths. “It definitely gave me a taste for directing,” he quipped.

Personal Reflections and Societal Implications

As the filmmakers reflected on their work, they acknowledged the complexities of human desire for belonging. “Father’s House isn’t fundamentally worse than many other religious sects or cults throughout history,” they stated. “What truly terrified us was the lengths to which we as humans will go in our desperate search for love, acceptance, and a sense of belonging.”

Their hope is that “Father’s House” will spark conversations about manipulative behavior and encourage audiences to trust their instincts. “At the end of the day, you can mess with people’s heads, you can gaslight them, but you can’t mess with their intuition. That’s what we want the audience to take away—trusting that inner voice.”

Anticipated Release and Distribution