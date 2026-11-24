Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, known for her vibrant presence in the hip-hop scene, is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming horror-thriller “Don’t Open the Door.” This highly anticipated film adds another dimension to her career as she transitions from music to acting.

Introducing the Cast and Crew

Joining GloRilla in this thrilling venture is Armani Greer, recognized for performances in “Why Did I Get Married Again?” and “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.” Directed and written by Deon Taylor, whose prior works include “Traffik” and “Meet the Blacks,” the film is being produced by Taylor alongside Roxanne Avent Taylor through their independent studio, Hidden Empire Film Group.

Producer Insights

Deon Taylor expressed his excitement for the unique casting, stating, “Hidden Empire was built on taking the bolder swing, and this cast is our clearest example yet. Pairing Armani with GloRilla in her acting debut gave us something audiences haven’t seen before. You can’t fake that kind of energy, and I can’t wait for people to feel it.”

Film Details and Production Status

Production of “Don’t Open the Door” is currently underway in Mississippi. The film, which features cinematography by Maxime Alexandre—known for his work on “The Nun” and “Annabelle: Creation”—focuses on real-world trauma, although specific plot details remain largely undisclosed. The project aims to create a graphic novel-inspired universe that extends beyond the film.

A Stellar Support Cast

GloRilla and Greer will be joined by a stellar supporting cast, including Tyrese Gibson from the “Fast & Furious” series, Ron Livingston of “The Conjuring,” Oscar-nominated Beverly D’Angelo, and Omar Benson Miller.

Business Ventures and Recent Successes

Since her emergence in 2019, GloRilla has quickly established herself as one of hip-hop’s standout talents, particularly noted for her unique Memphis style. Following her Grammy-nominated hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” she signed with CMG and Interscope Records in 2022. In 2024, she released her debut album “Glorious,” which achieved impressive first-week sales for a female rapper on the Billboard 200 and earned her additional Grammy nominations, bringing her total to six. Additionally, her latest single, “Jiggly Bow Wow,” featuring Sexyy Red, was released earlier this month. On the business front, GloRilla has also launched GloVerse, a mobile app to connect consumers with culturally fluent beauty professionals.

Rising Star Armani Greer

Armani Greer is also on the rise, with her recent standout role as Jasmine in Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Again?” Her previous credits include “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” “72 Hours,” and “The Waterboyz.” In “Don’t Open the Door,” she is expected to deliver a performance that combines emotional depth and authenticity, which the filmmakers believe will anchor the narrative and offer a fresh perspective.

Production Partnerships

To produce the film, Hidden Empire Film Group is partnering with NFL star Cameron ‘Cam’ Heyward from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oscar-nominated producer Shannon McIntosh, who is known for collaborating with Quentin Tarantino on films such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” McIntosh will produce through her own banner, McIntosh Films, while Heyward will contribute via Iron 97 Productions.

Representation and Industry Connections