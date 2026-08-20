Queen Camilla Speaks Out on King Charles' Health Struggles

Queen Camilla is opening up about how she and King Charles III have weathered his health challenges, particularly his battle with cancer. In a poignant short film released by Maggie’s, a charity dedicated to supporting cancer patients, Camilla reflected on their journey more than two years after Buckingham Palace publicly announced the monarch’s diagnosis.

Facing the Challenge of Privacy

In the film published on August 19, stemming from her visit to Maggie’s in 2024, Camilla described the emotional complexities surrounding the king’s diagnosis. “I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after the king being diagnosed,” she shared. “Nobody could say anything at the time; that was quite difficult.” Although she felt a strong desire to speak out, the couple opted to keep the diagnosis private.

The Weight of Silence

Despite her yearning to share their experience, Camilla recognized that the timing wasn’t right. “I almost said something but, you know, I felt that it wasn’t the time to say,” she explained. Reflecting on her visit, she noted how the suffering of others at the charity deepened her appreciation for its importance. “[I] looked at everybody who was suffering and all the relations, and I think it made me realize even more how important these places were. I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn’t,” she added.

King Charles’ Resilience

Camilla also highlighted King Charles’s determination to continue his royal duties amid his health struggles. The film commemorates the 30th anniversary of Maggie’s and serves as a testament to the resilience both the king and queen embody during these trying times.