Unforgettable Comedy Night Featuring Jerry Seinfeld and Louis C.K.

The Good+ Foundation is set to celebrate a remarkable milestone—its 25th anniversary—with an evening dedicated to laughter and philanthropy.

A Night of Comedy for a Cause

On November 17, the foundation will host its marquee fundraiser, A Very Good+ Night of Comedy, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. This special event will feature a star-studded lineup, headlined by none other than Jerry Seinfeld, along with notable comedians Leanne Morgan, Louis C.K., Marcello Hernandez, and George Wallace. The night promises to be an unforgettable gathering for supporters, partners, and community leaders, all coming together to raise vital funds to support Good+’s mission to assist families in need. Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld at the Good+Foundation A Very Good+ Night of Comedy benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Oct. 18, 2023.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good+Foundation)



Reflections on a Legacy of Support

Jessica Seinfeld, founder and board chair of the Good+ Foundation, expressed her gratitude as the organization marks its 25-year journey. “When I started Good+ 25 years ago, I could never have imagined all that this community would accomplish together. Comedy has been such a special part of Good+’s benefit events over the years, bringing people together through laughter while raising critical funds for families. It feels especially fitting to celebrate this milestone with Jerry and this incredible group of comedians. I’m so grateful to everyone who has been part of Good+ over the past 25 years and helped make this work possible,” she said.

Impact and Mission

Operating in New York and Los Angeles, the Good+ Foundation focuses on addressing multi-generational poverty by connecting under-resourced families with essential goods and services. Since its inception, the organization has positively impacted over four million families and distributed more than $140 million in goods through its network of community partners.

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