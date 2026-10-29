David Bruckner Takes the Helm for ‘Smile 3’ Franchise

Exciting news awaits horror enthusiasts as “Smile 3” is officially in development. Paramount Pictures has enlisted David Bruckner to direct the anticipated sequel, with Nick Antosca on board to pen the screenplay. This creative shift brings new talent to the franchise, following Parker Finn, the original creator, who will continue his involvement as a producer alongside Temple Hill. Finn initially pitched the concept for this third installment.

Fresh Perspectives for the Franchise

Bruckner comes to “Smile 3” with an impressive resume that includes directing the 2022 reboot of “Hellraiser,” the 2017 psychological thriller “The Ritual,” and the 2020 supernatural horror film “The Night House.” His rising star status in the industry is underscored by his current projects, which include writing a reboot of the sci-fi horror classic “The Blob” for Warner Bros., an adaptation of “The Caretaker” for Universal starring Sydney Sweeney, and directing “Mice” for A24.

A New Voice in the Writer’s Room

Joining Bruckner is Nick Antosca, known for his acclaimed work on Apple’s “Cape Fear” miniseries and Hulu’s “The Act.” Antosca has also contributed to films including the 2021 release “Antlers” and the recent adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s “Verity.”

Plot and Franchise Development

While specific plot details for “Smile 3” remain under wraps, the franchise has thus far established itself with standalone storylines and fresh characters. The first “Smile” film featured Sosie Bacon as a therapist haunted by visions after a patient’s tragic death, while the sequel showcased Naomi Scott as a pop star grappling with unsettling experiences during a concert tour. Due to this unique structure, the cast for the upcoming film remains a mystery.

Franchise Success and Future Projects

Parker Finn, who both wrote and directed the original “Smile” in 2022 and its sequel “Smile 2,” laid a solid foundation for the franchise. The first film was initially conceived for streaming but transitioned to a theatrical release, ultimately becoming a sleeper hit, grossing $105 million domestically and $217 million worldwide. The follow-up, while not surpassing its predecessor’s box office success, still fared well, earning $69 million domestically and a total of $139 million globally against a production budget of $28 million. Collectively, the “Smile” franchise has amassed over $350 million worldwide.

Parker Finn’s Ongoing Collaboration with Paramount