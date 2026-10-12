Universal Introduces Exciting New Initiative for Film Composers

In an exciting move to nurture emerging talents in the entertainment industry, Universal Talent Development has announced its fourth composers initiative. In collaboration with Universal Film Music and featuring contributions from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Studio Group Music, this program aims to seek out and amplify rising composers.

Expanding Opportunities for Emerging Composers

Launched in 2018, the Universal Composers Initiative is dedicated to identifying talent from both traditional and unconventional backgrounds. The program acknowledges the varied creative viewpoints that enhance musical expressions, offering a two-year framework that provides participants with direct access to the studio process. This initiative not only raises awareness of new talent within NBCUniversal’s extensive network of executives, producers, and directors but also across the broader entertainment landscape.

Insight from NBCUniversal Leadership

Mike Knobloch, president of NBCUniversal Music and Publishing, Universal Film, emphasized the importance of the initiative during a recent conversation with Variety. He stated, “These are working composers who are maybe more at an emerging level, and what we want to do is provide a level of access, connectivity, experience, education, and insight in a way that maybe they would eventually get one way or another. But there are composers who deserve this as an accelerant to the trajectory of their career.”

Meet the 2026-’28 Cohort

The newest cohort for the 2026-’28 initiative includes talented composers such as Annah Tencic, Marcus Norris, Logan Nelson, Katya Richardson, Kristen Personius, Forrest Gray, Claudio Olachea, and Jeremy Earnest.

Real-World Learning and Networking Opportunities

According to Knobloch, the program is designed as a practical avenue through which the participants can gain heightened exposure to filmmakers and executives. “This is a real-world practical program through which we can provide a heightened level of exposure to our studio, filmmakers and executives, networking, mentorship advice and the opportunity to submit to score real projects,” he explained. “The Initiative affords us the mutual beneficial experience of getting to know a group of composers and helping them hone their skills in a way we wouldn’t be able to through the course of regular routine business.”

Success Stories from Previous Participants

Since its inception, the Universal Composers Initiative has successfully propelled 10 alumni to score projects for NBCUniversal features under Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation. Beyond feature films, graduates of the program have been involved in various NBCUniversal projects, including animated television series, documentaries, commercials, and theme park music. Remarkably, 90% of alumni have been engaged in NBCU-related projects.

A Commitment to Nurturing Talent