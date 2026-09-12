Dau: Ilya Khrzhanovsky's Ambitious Take on Historical Innovation

More than six years after Ilya Khrzhanovsky debuted “DAU. Natasha” and “DAU. Degeneration” at the Berlin Film Festival, the works seem to resurface amid renewed interest, despite previous mixed receptions and the ethical controversies surrounding their production. Allegations of physical and psychological abuse during the extensive shoot have not deterred the Venice Film Festival from including “Dau” in its main competition, viewing the film through a politically charged lens. Khrzhanovsky’s latest installment attempts to distill a grand narrative about Russian state oppression and imperialism from an extensive trove of material, and given the current global political climate, this exploration gains unnerving relevance.

The Stakes of Political Art

The Venice festival’s decision to present “Dau” raises ethical questions that are likely to provoke debate. Festival organizers assert that the film’s insights into Russian history have only become more pressing since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. The fundamental question now arises: does “Dau” warrant such a prominent platform due to its artistic merit, or does the controversy surrounding it overshadow its cinematic intentions? Critics remain divided.

A Monumental Yet Thin Narrative

Clocking in at over 200 minutes, “Dau” spans four decades in the life of a physicist entangled in the Soviet atomic bomb initiative. At first glance, it appears substantial and serious, inviting comparisons to American films like “Oppenheimer.” However, while these films explore their protagonists’ inner turmoil amidst historical chaos, “Dau” ultimately comes across as rhetorically and dramatically less robust. The protagonist, merely referred to as Dau, remains an enigma throughout, lacking the emotional depth necessary to fully engage the audience.

Character Context and Historical Reference

The character draws inspiration from Lev Landau, a Nobel Prize-winning Soviet physicist. Landau’s achievements could easily anchor a conventional biopic, but that is not Khrzhanovsky’s aim. The fictionalized Dau is depicted as a Greek immigrant, portrayed with vivid eccentricity by Greek-Russian musician Teodor Currentzis. From the outset, he is portrayed as an outsider, marked by striking red velvet attire that starkly contrasts with the drab surroundings of men in military garb.

A Journey Through Oppression

The film opens with a chaotic, kaleidoscopic montage, immersing viewers in the dirt-laden streets of Leningrad circa 1928. It soon transitions to mid-1930s Kharkiv, where Dau’s rebellious spirit clashes with oppressive military interests. Initially defiant, he engages with the military only to advocate for scientific exploration rather than the defense of existing borders. This noble stance ultimately collapses under state pressure, setting the stage for his tragic spiral into despair.

The Cruelty of State Surveillance

By the late 1930s, forced into a state scientific institution in Moscow, Dau finds his values progressively eroded under the watchful eye of government interrogator Azhippo (Vladimir Azhippo). His life turns into a series of illicit affairs that tarnish his marriage and exacerbate his inner turmoil—an unbroken cycle of despair and moral decay that dominates the film’s second half. As time passes, Dau recedes further, revealing little more about the nightmarish world enveloping him than what the film initially depicts.

Visually Stunning Yet Hollow