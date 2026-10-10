Dancing With the Stars Shocks Fans with Super Bowl Guests

As the excitement of the football season continues to unfold, Dancing With the Stars is set to honor the sport with a Super Bowl-themed episode, featuring the return of four legendary NFL players to the ballroom. The special episode, airing on October 13, promises to be a highlight of season 34, showcasing the dance skills of former football stars who once competed on the popular ABC reality show.

Star-Studded Guest Appearances

In a recent episode of the show’s companion podcast hosted by Andy Richter, it was revealed that NFL icons Emmitt Smith, Donald Driver, DeMarcus Ware, and Danny Amendola will be making guest appearances. These football legends will not only be present but will also take to the dance floor to showcase their impressive moves.

Champions Return to the Dance Floor

Emmitt Smith, a two-time participant in the DWTS franchise, first rose to fame on the show by winning Season 3 alongside pro partner Cheryl Burke. His talents were once again on display when he returned for Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars in 2012, finishing in fourth place. Another familiar champion, Donald Driver, also lifted the coveted Mirrorball Trophy after winning Season 14 with partner Peta Murgatroyd.

A Special Guest Judge

Adding to the excitement, a special guest judge from the sports world will also be featured during this Super Bowl-themed episode, although further details about their identity remain under wraps. With a blend of football and dance, this episode is poised to be a memorable experience for fans of both sports and entertainment.