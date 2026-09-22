Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Hint at Exciting Dance Collaboration

Eva Longoria, renowned for her role on Desperate Housewives, has recently embarked on a new chapter in her life away from the sunny confines of Wisteria Lane. After years of calling Los Angeles home, the actress has decided to leave the city behind, expressing her feelings about this significant change in a November 2024 interview with Marie Claire.

A New Address and Perspective

Longoria reflected, “I had my whole adult life here,” acknowledging that the atmosphere in Los Angeles had shifted over the years. She continued, “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge.” While she emphasized that she doesn’t want to criticize California, she recognized factors like homelessness and taxes contributing to her decision. “It just feels like this chapter in my life is done now,” she added.

Balancing Life in Mexico and Spain

In the years following her departure from Los Angeles, Eva Longoria, along with her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago, has been dividing their time between Mexico and Spain. “I’m privileged,” she stated, highlighting how fortunate she feels to be able to escape. She expressed concern for others in America, saying, “Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Work-Related Moves

Despite circulating speculation, Longoria clarified that her move was not motivated by the political climate, particularly the re-election of President Trump. On a November 2024 episode of The View: Behind the Table, she explained, “I didn’t leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there.” Her projects since then, including months spent filming in Catalonia for Land of Women and in Mexico for Searching for Mexico, have kept her deeply connected to her new surroundings.

Continuing to Create