Dan Reynolds and Sofía Vergara Spotted Dining Together Post-Breakup

Rumors of romance are swirling around Dan Reynolds and Sofía Vergara, as the duo was spotted sharing a meal together in Los Angeles, just weeks after Reynolds’ recent breakup.

A New Connection?

The Imagine Dragons frontman and the Modern Family star were seen dining at the renowned Italian restaurant Cipriani in Beverly Hills on October 24. The outing has sparked speculation about a potential relationship between the two, particularly following Reynolds’ split from actress Minka Kelly.

Post-Breakup Encounters

Reynolds, 39, and Vergara, 54, appeared in high spirits during their evening out, with both enjoying the company of friends and even holding hands across the table. The sight of the duo sharing a light-hearted meal has drawn attention to their current relationship status amid their recent personal changes.

Recent Developments in Love Lives

The timing of this rendezvous is notable, as Reynolds is still navigating the aftermath of his breakup with Kelly. Multiple outlets reported that the couple parted ways after nearly four years of dating, with news of their split emerging around October 7. Although the former pair has not publicly addressed their separation, Reynolds has been spotted out with other friends, including Chantel Jeffries, at a Miley Cyrus concert shortly after the announcement of his breakup.

What’s Next for Reynolds and Vergara?