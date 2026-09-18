Creators and Disney: A Vision for Collaborative Storytelling

In a groundbreaking event aimed at uniting creators and industry leaders, Disney launched its inaugural creator event, Created in L.A., on Thursday night at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Over 350 creators, innovators, and executives gathered for the first day of this two-day affair designed to foster idea exchange, relationship building, and exploration of the evolving landscape of creator-led storytelling.

Jon Youshaei: The Visionary Behind the Event

The evening commenced with remarks from Jon Youshaei, a well-known creator, entrepreneur, and media personality. Youshaei, who has held leadership roles at both YouTube and Instagram, conceived and hosted the event. Renowned for his in-depth interviews with notable personalities like MrBeast, Mark Rober, and Kevin Hart, he kicked off the festivities by emphasizing the immense power and reach of the creators present. “The creators at this event have over 800 million subscribers on YouTube, 80 million followers on Instagram, and over 350 million followers on TikTok, which altogether makes over 1.6 billion followers combined,” he shared, highlighting their collective influence across social media platforms.

A Night of Celebration and Storytelling

Youshaei recounted his pitch to Disney executives about showcasing creator content on the big screen, proposing that videos traditionally viewed on phones and laptops had evolved to warrant theater premieres. “What if we premiere videos from creators on the big screen… that deserve to be celebrated with 350 of the most creative people in the world?” he asked, setting the stage for an innovative two-day event.

Disney’s Commitment to Collaboration

Dana Walden, president and chief creative officer of the Walt Disney Company, addressed the audience, reflecting on the iconic history of the El Capitan Theatre, which has hosted premieres for beloved films like “The Lion King,” “Frozen,” and “Coco.” She recognized the essential role creators play in Disney’s ecosystem and remarked on their unique connection with audiences. “You know your audience intimately and adjust in real time based on what they want. That is very different from the kind of content that we produce,” Walden emphasized. She expressed hope that this gathering would cultivate collaboration: “My hope for these two days is that we’ll exchange ideas and learn from each other – that some of what makes your storytelling so special rubs off on us.”

The Golden State Award

The evening culminated with the introduction of the Golden State Award, recognizing exceptional filmmakers and those with significant subscriber counts. The inaugural winners were Lucas and Curtis Nicotra, known as Sticks, for their film “The Technoblade Movie.” Their work premiered alongside Zach King’s parody of “Star Wars,” titled “Cardboard Strikes Back,” for which King also received a Golden State Award.

Looking Forward