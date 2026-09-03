Disney Appoints Xbox Leader Jennifer Creegan as Marketing Visionary

In a significant move to enhance its marketing strategy, Disney has appointed Jennifer Creegan, a former Xbox executive, as its inaugural head of marketing technology and operations. This newly established role reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a more cohesive and engaging experience for fans worldwide.

New Leadership Role Within Disney’s Marketing Organization

Creegan’s appointment, announced earlier this year, is part of an initiative led by Disney’s chief marketing and brand officer, Asad Ayaz. She will officially join the company on September 7 and will be a key member of the leadership team, reporting directly to Ayaz.

Enhancing Fan Engagement Through Technology

According to Disney, Creegan’s role is a pivotal step in the evolution of its global marketing efforts. She will collaborate across various divisions, including film and television, streaming, sports, parks and experiences, games, and consumer products. Additionally, she will work closely with technology and data teams to gain deeper insights into fan preferences, expedite decision-making, and uncover new growth opportunities.

Creegan’s Noteworthy Experience

Before joining Disney, Creegan served as the head of strategy, business planning, and insights at Xbox, where she was instrumental in shaping the company’s business strategy across product offerings, content, and monetization. Her tenure at Microsoft was extensive; she spent over two decades in the company’s advertising division.

A Vision for the Future