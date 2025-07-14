Crafting New Musical Themes While Respecting John Williams’ Legacy

In the world of film scoring, few challenges are as immense as composing music for the legendary characters of Superman. With James Gunn’s latest film, composers John Murphy and David Fleming take on the task of weaving new sounds while honoring John Williams’ iconic themes. Their work involved crafting a memorable villain motif for Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, while retaining the heroic spirit that Williams originally infused into Superman’s world. This article delves into their creative process, exploring how they balanced honoring the past and innovating the present in crafting the film’s dynamic score.

Crafting Lex Luthor’s Villainous Presence

Nicholas Hoult’s portrayal of Lex Luthor offers a compelling take on Superman’s infamous adversary, driven by jealousy and a hunger for power. The challenge for Murphy was to sonically capture Luthor’s complexity. “James will send me the script, and I’ll start writing main themes for the movie,” Murphy shares, a process similar to their collaboration on “Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.” Crafting Luthor’s theme was pivotal from the outset.

Murphy developed two distinct motifs for Luthor. The primary theme emerges grandly when Ultraman returns to LutherCorp headquarters, offering a powerful entry into Luthor’s ambitious world. Murphy and Fleming enhanced these themes with intense orchestration and a choir, amplifying Luthor’s grandiose and menacing nature. “It felt natural to keep it in that pure, grandiose orchestral space,” Murphy notes.

Expressing Luthor’s Depth and Complexity

The second motif highlights the unraveling of Luthor’s character as his darker motives come to light. Murphy describes this as having tragic dimensions reminiscent of Shakespearean drama. At moments when Luthor’s vulnerability and human flaws surface, the music shifts to reflect his internal conflict. “He’s driven by human qualities and in his way is vulnerable,” Fleming adds, explaining how they used guitars, drums, and synths to capture these facets.

Fleming’s work focused on the film’s later stages and action scenes, where the orchestral score plays a vital role in conveying chaos and tension. “When the pocket universe comes, you see it and feel it musically splitting the city apart,” Fleming articulates, illustrating how the music anchors the film’s climax.

Honoring Superman’s Musical Heritage

The film’s composers faced the additional challenge of paying homage to John Williams’ original Superman themes. Murphy and Fleming embraced the opportunity, with Murphy even arranging an electric guitar rendition of the heroic theme for a significant scene. “It was so clearly being embraced,” Murphy recalls.

Fleming explored subtler aspects of the legacy. He was particularly moved by part of Williams’ theme associated with Clark Kent’s journey and mission. “The part of the John Williams theme that’s always touched me the most is the back cadence,” Fleming explains. By reinterpreting and slowing this segment, Fleming crafted an emotional resonance that weaves throughout the film.

Both composers managed to intertwine the new with the familiar, asserting their artistic vision while respecting the iconic DNA of Superman’s musical history.

Listen to the score below.